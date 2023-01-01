20 Laotian kips to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert LAK to BTN at the real exchange rate

20 lak
0.08 btn

1.00000 LAK = 0.00405 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:01
How to convert Laotian kips to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 LAK0.00405 BTN
5 LAK0.02023 BTN
10 LAK0.04046 BTN
20 LAK0.08092 BTN
50 LAK0.20229 BTN
100 LAK0.40458 BTN
250 LAK1.01145 BTN
500 LAK2.02290 BTN
1000 LAK4.04580 BTN
2000 LAK8.09160 BTN
5000 LAK20.22900 BTN
10000 LAK40.45800 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Laotian Kip
1 BTN247.17000 LAK
5 BTN1235.85000 LAK
10 BTN2471.70000 LAK
20 BTN4943.40000 LAK
50 BTN12358.50000 LAK
100 BTN24717.00000 LAK
250 BTN61792.50000 LAK
500 BTN123585.00000 LAK
1000 BTN247170.00000 LAK
2000 BTN494340.00000 LAK
5000 BTN1235850.00000 LAK
10000 BTN2471700.00000 LAK