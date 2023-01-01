amount-spellout.10000 Kazakhstani tenges to East Caribbean dollars

Convert KZT to XCD at the real exchange rate

10.000 kzt
59,20 xcd

1.00000 KZT = 0.00592 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / East Caribbean Dollar
1 KZT0.00592 XCD
5 KZT0.02960 XCD
10 KZT0.05920 XCD
20 KZT0.11840 XCD
50 KZT0.29600 XCD
100 KZT0.59200 XCD
250 KZT1.48000 XCD
500 KZT2.96000 XCD
1000 KZT5.92001 XCD
2000 KZT11.84002 XCD
5000 KZT29.60005 XCD
10000 KZT59.20010 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 XCD168.91900 KZT
5 XCD844.59500 KZT
10 XCD1689.19000 KZT
20 XCD3378.38000 KZT
50 XCD8445.95000 KZT
100 XCD16891.90000 KZT
250 XCD42229.75000 KZT
500 XCD84459.50000 KZT
1000 XCD168919.00000 KZT
2000 XCD337838.00000 KZT
5000 XCD844595.00000 KZT
10000 XCD1689190.00000 KZT