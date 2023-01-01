100 Kazakhstani tenges to Surinamese dollars

100 kzt
8,10 srd

1.00000 KZT = 0.08096 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:31
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Surinamese Dollar
1 KZT0.08096 SRD
5 KZT0.40480 SRD
10 KZT0.80960 SRD
20 KZT1.61920 SRD
50 KZT4.04800 SRD
100 KZT8.09599 SRD
250 KZT20.23998 SRD
500 KZT40.47995 SRD
1000 KZT80.95990 SRD
2000 KZT161.91980 SRD
5000 KZT404.79950 SRD
10000 KZT809.59900 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 SRD12.35180 KZT
5 SRD61.75900 KZT
10 SRD123.51800 KZT
20 SRD247.03600 KZT
50 SRD617.59000 KZT
100 SRD1235.18000 KZT
250 SRD3087.95000 KZT
500 SRD6175.90000 KZT
1000 SRD12351.80000 KZT
2000 SRD24703.60000 KZT
5000 SRD61759.00000 KZT
10000 SRD123518.00000 KZT