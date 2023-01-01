amount-spellout.1000 Kazakhstani tenges to Omani rials

Convert KZT to OMR at the real exchange rate

1000 kzt
0.844 omr

1.00000 KZT = 0.00084 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:25
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Omani Rial
1 KZT0.00084 OMR
5 KZT0.00422 OMR
10 KZT0.00844 OMR
20 KZT0.01687 OMR
50 KZT0.04218 OMR
100 KZT0.08436 OMR
250 KZT0.21090 OMR
500 KZT0.42180 OMR
1000 KZT0.84360 OMR
2000 KZT1.68720 OMR
5000 KZT4.21801 OMR
10000 KZT8.43602 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 OMR1185.39000 KZT
5 OMR5926.95000 KZT
10 OMR11853.90000 KZT
20 OMR23707.80000 KZT
50 OMR59269.50000 KZT
100 OMR118539.00000 KZT
250 OMR296347.50000 KZT
500 OMR592695.00000 KZT
1000 OMR1185390.00000 KZT
2000 OMR2370780.00000 KZT
5000 OMR5926950.00000 KZT
10000 OMR11853900.00000 KZT