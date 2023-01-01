1 Kazakhstani tenge to Nigerian nairas

1 kzt
1,96 ngn

1.00000 KZT = 1.96305 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Nigerian Naira
1 KZT1.96305 NGN
5 KZT9.81525 NGN
10 KZT19.63050 NGN
20 KZT39.26100 NGN
50 KZT98.15250 NGN
100 KZT196.30500 NGN
250 KZT490.76250 NGN
500 KZT981.52500 NGN
1000 KZT1963.05000 NGN
2000 KZT3926.10000 NGN
5000 KZT9815.25000 NGN
10000 KZT19630.50000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 NGN0.50941 KZT
5 NGN2.54706 KZT
10 NGN5.09412 KZT
20 NGN10.18824 KZT
50 NGN25.47060 KZT
100 NGN50.94120 KZT
250 NGN127.35300 KZT
500 NGN254.70600 KZT
1000 NGN509.41200 KZT
2000 NGN1018.82400 KZT
5000 NGN2547.06000 KZT
10000 NGN5094.12000 KZT