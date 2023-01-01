5000 Kazakhstani tenges to Malaysian ringgits

Convert KZT to MYR at the real exchange rate

5000 kzt
50.36 myr

1.00000 KZT = 0.01007 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:25
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Malaysian Ringgit
1 KZT0.01007 MYR
5 KZT0.05036 MYR
10 KZT0.10073 MYR
20 KZT0.20146 MYR
50 KZT0.50364 MYR
100 KZT1.00728 MYR
250 KZT2.51820 MYR
500 KZT5.03640 MYR
1000 KZT10.07280 MYR
2000 KZT20.14560 MYR
5000 KZT50.36400 MYR
10000 KZT100.72800 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MYR99.27730 KZT
5 MYR496.38650 KZT
10 MYR992.77300 KZT
20 MYR1985.54600 KZT
50 MYR4963.86500 KZT
100 MYR9927.73000 KZT
250 MYR24819.32500 KZT
500 MYR49638.65000 KZT
1000 MYR99277.30000 KZT
2000 MYR198554.60000 KZT
5000 MYR496386.50000 KZT
10000 MYR992773.00000 KZT