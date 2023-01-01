10 Kazakhstani tenges to Belarusian rubles

10 kzt
0.07 byn

1.00000 KZT = 0.00724 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Belarusian Ruble
1 KZT0.00724 BYN
5 KZT0.03618 BYN
10 KZT0.07236 BYN
20 KZT0.14473 BYN
50 KZT0.36182 BYN
100 KZT0.72364 BYN
250 KZT1.80909 BYN
500 KZT3.61817 BYN
1000 KZT7.23635 BYN
2000 KZT14.47270 BYN
5000 KZT36.18175 BYN
10000 KZT72.36350 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BYN138.19100 KZT
5 BYN690.95500 KZT
10 BYN1381.91000 KZT
20 BYN2763.82000 KZT
50 BYN6909.55000 KZT
100 BYN13819.10000 KZT
250 BYN34547.75000 KZT
500 BYN69095.50000 KZT
1000 BYN138191.00000 KZT
2000 BYN276382.00000 KZT
5000 BYN690955.00000 KZT
10000 BYN1381910.00000 KZT