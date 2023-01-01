1 Kazakhstani tenge to Bermudan dollars

1.00000 KZT = 0.00219 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bermudan Dollar
1 KZT0.00219 BMD
5 KZT0.01096 BMD
10 KZT0.02193 BMD
20 KZT0.04385 BMD
50 KZT0.10963 BMD
100 KZT0.21926 BMD
250 KZT0.54815 BMD
500 KZT1.09630 BMD
1000 KZT2.19260 BMD
2000 KZT4.38520 BMD
5000 KZT10.96300 BMD
10000 KZT21.92600 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BMD456.08000 KZT
5 BMD2280.40000 KZT
10 BMD4560.80000 KZT
20 BMD9121.60000 KZT
50 BMD22804.00000 KZT
100 BMD45608.00000 KZT
250 BMD114020.00000 KZT
500 BMD228040.00000 KZT
1000 BMD456080.00000 KZT
2000 BMD912160.00000 KZT
5000 BMD2280400.00000 KZT
10000 BMD4560800.00000 KZT