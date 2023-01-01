amount-spellout.10000 Kazakhstani tenges to Bulgarian levs

Convert KZT to BGN at the real exchange rate

10000 kzt
38.85 bgn

1.00000 KZT = 0.00388 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bulgarian Lev
1 KZT0.00388 BGN
5 KZT0.01942 BGN
10 KZT0.03885 BGN
20 KZT0.07769 BGN
50 KZT0.19423 BGN
100 KZT0.38846 BGN
250 KZT0.97116 BGN
500 KZT1.94232 BGN
1000 KZT3.88463 BGN
2000 KZT7.76926 BGN
5000 KZT19.42315 BGN
10000 KZT38.84630 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BGN257.42500 KZT
5 BGN1287.12500 KZT
10 BGN2574.25000 KZT
20 BGN5148.50000 KZT
50 BGN12871.25000 KZT
100 BGN25742.50000 KZT
250 BGN64356.25000 KZT
500 BGN128712.50000 KZT
1000 BGN257425.00000 KZT
2000 BGN514850.00000 KZT
5000 BGN1287125.00000 KZT
10000 BGN2574250.00000 KZT