Kazakhstani tenges to Azerbaijani manats today

Convert KZT to AZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
3.59 azn

₸1.000 KZT = man.0.003592 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:25
1 KZT to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00380.0039
Low0.00360.0036
Average0.00370.0038
Change-5.46%-5.37%
1 KZT to AZN stats

The performance of KZT to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0038 and a 30 day low of 0.0036. This means the 30 day average was 0.0037. The change for KZT to AZN was -5.46.

The performance of KZT to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0039 and a 90 day low of 0.0036. This means the 90 day average was 0.0038. The change for KZT to AZN was -5.37.

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Azerbaijani Manat
1 KZT0,00359 AZN
5 KZT0,01796 AZN
10 KZT0,03592 AZN
20 KZT0,07184 AZN
50 KZT0,17960 AZN
100 KZT0,35919 AZN
250 KZT0,89798 AZN
500 KZT1,79597 AZN
1000 KZT3,59193 AZN
2000 KZT7,18386 AZN
5000 KZT17,95965 AZN
10000 KZT35,91930 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 AZN278,40200 KZT
5 AZN1.392,01000 KZT
10 AZN2.784,02000 KZT
20 AZN5.568,04000 KZT
50 AZN13.920,10000 KZT
100 AZN27.840,20000 KZT
250 AZN69.600,50000 KZT
500 AZN139.201,00000 KZT
1000 AZN278.402,00000 KZT
2000 AZN556.804,00000 KZT
5000 AZN1.392.010,00000 KZT
10000 AZN2.784.020,00000 KZT