Kazakhstani tenges to Argentine pesos today

Convert KZT to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
1,927.06 ars

₸1.000 KZT = $1.927 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
Wise

1 KZT to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.00962.0219
Low1.92711.9164
Average1.98201.9766
Change-3.79%0.56%
1 KZT to ARS stats

The performance of KZT to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0096 and a 30 day low of 1.9271. This means the 30 day average was 1.9820. The change for KZT to ARS was -3.79.

The performance of KZT to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0219 and a 90 day low of 1.9164. This means the 90 day average was 1.9766. The change for KZT to ARS was 0.56.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Argentine Peso
1 KZT1,92706 ARS
5 KZT9,63530 ARS
10 KZT19,27060 ARS
20 KZT38,54120 ARS
50 KZT96,35300 ARS
100 KZT192,70600 ARS
250 KZT481,76500 ARS
500 KZT963,53000 ARS
1000 KZT1.927,06000 ARS
2000 KZT3.854,12000 ARS
5000 KZT9.635,30000 ARS
10000 KZT19.270,60000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 ARS0,51893 KZT
5 ARS2,59463 KZT
10 ARS5,18926 KZT
20 ARS10,37852 KZT
50 ARS25,94630 KZT
100 ARS51,89260 KZT
250 ARS129,73150 KZT
500 ARS259,46300 KZT
1000 ARS518,92600 KZT
2000 ARS1.037,85200 KZT
5000 ARS2.594,63000 KZT
10000 ARS5.189,26000 KZT