Kuwaiti dinar to Zambian kwacha exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to Zambian kwacha is currently 78,924 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -5.445% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to Zambian kwacha has fluctuated between a high of 84,543 on 27-06-2024 and a low of 78,924 on 28-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a -5.880% decrease in value.