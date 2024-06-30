Kuwaiti dinar to Tajikistani somonis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to Tajikistani somonis is currently 35,268 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.789% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to Tajikistani somonis has fluctuated between a high of 35,272 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 34,841 on 27-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a 1.202% increase in value.