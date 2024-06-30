Kuwaiti dinar to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to Ethiopian birrs is currently 187,806 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.180% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 187,847 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 187,445 on 28-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-06-2024, with a -0.159% decrease in value.