South Korean wons to East Caribbean dollars today
Convert KRW to XCD at the real exchange rate
|1 KRW to XCD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0020
|0.0020
|Low
|0.0019
|0.0019
|Average
|0.0020
|0.0020
|Change
|0.14%
|-1.82%
1 KRW to XCD stats
The performance of KRW to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0020 and a 30 day low of 0.0019. This means the 30 day average was 0.0020. The change for KRW to XCD was 0.14.
The performance of KRW to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0020 and a 90 day low of 0.0019. This means the 90 day average was 0.0020. The change for KRW to XCD was -1.82.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / East Caribbean Dollar
|1 KRW
|0,00195 XCD
|5 KRW
|0,00977 XCD
|10 KRW
|0,01955 XCD
|20 KRW
|0,03910 XCD
|50 KRW
|0,09774 XCD
|100 KRW
|0,19549 XCD
|250 KRW
|0,48872 XCD
|500 KRW
|0,97744 XCD
|1000 KRW
|1,95488 XCD
|2000 KRW
|3,90976 XCD
|5000 KRW
|9,77440 XCD
|10000 KRW
|19,54880 XCD
|20000 KRW
|39,09760 XCD
|30000 KRW
|58,64640 XCD
|40000 KRW
|78,19520 XCD
|50000 KRW
|97,74400 XCD
|Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / South Korean Won
|1 XCD
|511,54100 KRW
|5 XCD
|2.557,70500 KRW
|10 XCD
|5.115,41000 KRW
|20 XCD
|10.230,82000 KRW
|50 XCD
|25.577,05000 KRW
|100 XCD
|51.154,10000 KRW
|250 XCD
|127.885,25000 KRW
|500 XCD
|255.770,50000 KRW
|1000 XCD
|511.541,00000 KRW
|2000 XCD
|1.023.082,00000 KRW
|5000 XCD
|2.557.705,00000 KRW
|10000 XCD
|5.115.410,00000 KRW