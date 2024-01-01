Convert KRW to TJS at the real exchange rate

50,000 South Korean wons to Tajikistani somonis

50,000 krw
391.67 tjs

₩1.000 KRW = SM0.007833 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KRW to TJSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00790.0081
Low0.00770.0077
Average0.00780.0079
Change0.58%-2.97%
View full history

1 KRW to TJS stats

The performance of KRW to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0079 and a 30 day low of 0.0077. This means the 30 day average was 0.0078. The change for KRW to TJS was 0.58.

The performance of KRW to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0081 and a 90 day low of 0.0077. This means the 90 day average was 0.0079. The change for KRW to TJS was -2.97.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Tajikistani Somoni
1 KRW0,00783 TJS
5 KRW0,03917 TJS
10 KRW0,07833 TJS
20 KRW0,15667 TJS
50 KRW0,39167 TJS
100 KRW0,78335 TJS
250 KRW1,95837 TJS
500 KRW3,91675 TJS
1000 KRW7,83349 TJS
2000 KRW15,66698 TJS
5000 KRW39,16745 TJS
10000 KRW78,33490 TJS
20000 KRW156,66980 TJS
30000 KRW235,00470 TJS
40000 KRW313,33960 TJS
50000 KRW391,67450 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / South Korean Won
1 TJS127,65700 KRW
5 TJS638,28500 KRW
10 TJS1.276,57000 KRW
20 TJS2.553,14000 KRW
50 TJS6.382,85000 KRW
100 TJS12.765,70000 KRW
250 TJS31.914,25000 KRW
500 TJS63.828,50000 KRW
1000 TJS127.657,00000 KRW
2000 TJS255.314,00000 KRW
5000 TJS638.285,00000 KRW
10000 TJS1.276.570,00000 KRW