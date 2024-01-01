40,000 South Korean wons to Salvadoran colóns

Convert KRW to SVC at the real exchange rate

40,000 krw
253.41 svc

₩1.000 KRW = ₡0.006335 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KRW to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00640.0065
Low0.00630.0063
Average0.00630.0064
Change0.14%-1.82%
View full history

1 KRW to SVC stats

The performance of KRW to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0064 and a 30 day low of 0.0063. This means the 30 day average was 0.0063. The change for KRW to SVC was 0.14.

The performance of KRW to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0065 and a 90 day low of 0.0063. This means the 90 day average was 0.0064. The change for KRW to SVC was -1.82.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Salvadoran Colón
1 KRW0,00634 SVC
5 KRW0,03168 SVC
10 KRW0,06335 SVC
20 KRW0,12670 SVC
50 KRW0,31676 SVC
100 KRW0,63353 SVC
250 KRW1,58381 SVC
500 KRW3,16762 SVC
1000 KRW6,33525 SVC
2000 KRW12,67050 SVC
5000 KRW31,67625 SVC
10000 KRW63,35250 SVC
20000 KRW126,70500 SVC
30000 KRW190,05750 SVC
40000 KRW253,41000 SVC
50000 KRW316,76250 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / South Korean Won
1 SVC157,84700 KRW
5 SVC789,23500 KRW
10 SVC1.578,47000 KRW
20 SVC3.156,94000 KRW
50 SVC7.892,35000 KRW
100 SVC15.784,70000 KRW
250 SVC39.461,75000 KRW
500 SVC78.923,50000 KRW
1000 SVC157.847,00000 KRW
2000 SVC315.694,00000 KRW
5000 SVC789.235,00000 KRW
10000 SVC1.578.470,00000 KRW