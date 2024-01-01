20,000 South Korean wons to Seychellois rupees

20,000 krw
200.26 scr

₩1.000 KRW = ₨0.01001 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01050.0105
Low0.00980.0096
Average0.01000.0100
Change-0.62%0.70%
1 KRW to SCR stats

The performance of KRW to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0105 and a 30 day low of 0.0098. This means the 30 day average was 0.0100. The change for KRW to SCR was -0.62.

The performance of KRW to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0105 and a 90 day low of 0.0096. This means the 90 day average was 0.0100. The change for KRW to SCR was 0.70.

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Seychellois Rupee
1 KRW0,01001 SCR
5 KRW0,05007 SCR
10 KRW0,10013 SCR
20 KRW0,20026 SCR
50 KRW0,50065 SCR
100 KRW1,00130 SCR
250 KRW2,50325 SCR
500 KRW5,00650 SCR
1000 KRW10,01300 SCR
2000 KRW20,02600 SCR
5000 KRW50,06500 SCR
10000 KRW100,13000 SCR
20000 KRW200,26000 SCR
30000 KRW300,39000 SCR
40000 KRW400,52000 SCR
50000 KRW500,65000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / South Korean Won
1 SCR99,87060 KRW
5 SCR499,35300 KRW
10 SCR998,70600 KRW
20 SCR1.997,41200 KRW
50 SCR4.993,53000 KRW
100 SCR9.987,06000 KRW
250 SCR24.967,65000 KRW
500 SCR49.935,30000 KRW
1000 SCR99.870,60000 KRW
2000 SCR199.741,20000 KRW
5000 SCR499.353,00000 KRW
10000 SCR998.706,00000 KRW