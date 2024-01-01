Convert KRW to NIO at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = C$0.02669 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to NIOLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02690.0274
Low0.02640.0264
Average0.02670.0269
Change0.28%-1.31%
1 KRW to NIO stats

The performance of KRW to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0269 and a 30 day low of 0.0264. This means the 30 day average was 0.0267. The change for KRW to NIO was 0.28.

The performance of KRW to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0274 and a 90 day low of 0.0264. This means the 90 day average was 0.0269. The change for KRW to NIO was -1.31.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 KRW0,02669 NIO
5 KRW0,13344 NIO
10 KRW0,26687 NIO
20 KRW0,53375 NIO
50 KRW1,33437 NIO
100 KRW2,66873 NIO
250 KRW6,67183 NIO
500 KRW13,34365 NIO
1000 KRW26,68730 NIO
2000 KRW53,37460 NIO
5000 KRW133,43650 NIO
10000 KRW266,87300 NIO
20000 KRW533,74600 NIO
30000 KRW800,61900 NIO
40000 KRW1.067,49200 NIO
50000 KRW1.334,36500 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / South Korean Won
1 NIO37,47090 KRW
5 NIO187,35450 KRW
10 NIO374,70900 KRW
20 NIO749,41800 KRW
50 NIO1.873,54500 KRW
100 NIO3.747,09000 KRW
250 NIO9.367,72500 KRW
500 NIO18.735,45000 KRW
1000 NIO37.470,90000 KRW
2000 NIO74.941,80000 KRW
5000 NIO187.354,50000 KRW
10000 NIO374.709,00000 KRW