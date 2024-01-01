Convert KRW to MZN at the real exchange rate
100 South Korean wons to Mozambican meticals
Loading
|1 KRW to MZN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0466
|0.0476
|Low
|0.0457
|0.0457
|Average
|0.0461
|0.0465
|Change
|-0.20%
|-2.33%
|View full history
1 KRW to MZN stats
The performance of KRW to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0466 and a 30 day low of 0.0457. This means the 30 day average was 0.0461. The change for KRW to MZN was -0.20.
The performance of KRW to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0476 and a 90 day low of 0.0457. This means the 90 day average was 0.0465. The change for KRW to MZN was -2.33.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert South Korean wons to Mozambican meticals
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean wons
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Mozambican Metical
|1 KRW
|0,04607 MZN
|5 KRW
|0,23034 MZN
|10 KRW
|0,46068 MZN
|20 KRW
|0,92137 MZN
|50 KRW
|2,30341 MZN
|100 KRW
|4,60683 MZN
|250 KRW
|11,51708 MZN
|500 KRW
|23,03415 MZN
|1000 KRW
|46,06830 MZN
|2000 KRW
|92,13660 MZN
|5000 KRW
|230,34150 MZN
|10000 KRW
|460,68300 MZN
|20000 KRW
|921,36600 MZN
|30000 KRW
|1.382,04900 MZN
|40000 KRW
|1.842,73200 MZN
|50000 KRW
|2.303,41500 MZN
|Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / South Korean Won
|1 MZN
|21,70690 KRW
|5 MZN
|108,53450 KRW
|10 MZN
|217,06900 KRW
|20 MZN
|434,13800 KRW
|50 MZN
|1.085,34500 KRW
|100 MZN
|2.170,69000 KRW
|250 MZN
|5.426,72500 KRW
|500 MZN
|10.853,45000 KRW
|1000 MZN
|21.706,90000 KRW
|2000 MZN
|43.413,80000 KRW
|5000 MZN
|108.534,50000 KRW
|10000 MZN
|217.069,00000 KRW