South Korean won to Mongolian tugriks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South Korean won to Mongolian tugriks is currently 2,445 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South Korean won has remained relatively stable, with a 0.150% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South Korean won to Mongolian tugriks has fluctuated between a high of 2,454 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 2,424 on 27-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-06-2024, with a 0.560% increase in value.