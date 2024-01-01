Convert KRW to MKD at the real exchange rate

100 South Korean wons to Macedonian denars

100 krw
4.17 mkd

₩1.000 KRW = ден0.04166 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04180.0424
Low0.04110.0411
Average0.04150.0417
Change1.39%-1.27%
1 KRW to MKD stats

The performance of KRW to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0418 and a 30 day low of 0.0411. This means the 30 day average was 0.0415. The change for KRW to MKD was 1.39.

The performance of KRW to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0424 and a 90 day low of 0.0411. This means the 90 day average was 0.0417. The change for KRW to MKD was -1.27.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Macedonian Denar
1 KRW0,04166 MKD
5 KRW0,20829 MKD
10 KRW0,41658 MKD
20 KRW0,83316 MKD
50 KRW2,08289 MKD
100 KRW4,16578 MKD
250 KRW10,41445 MKD
500 KRW20,82890 MKD
1000 KRW41,65780 MKD
2000 KRW83,31560 MKD
5000 KRW208,28900 MKD
10000 KRW416,57800 MKD
20000 KRW833,15600 MKD
30000 KRW1.249,73400 MKD
40000 KRW1.666,31200 MKD
50000 KRW2.082,89000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / South Korean Won
1 MKD24,00510 KRW
5 MKD120,02550 KRW
10 MKD240,05100 KRW
20 MKD480,10200 KRW
50 MKD1.200,25500 KRW
100 MKD2.400,51000 KRW
250 MKD6.001,27500 KRW
500 MKD12.002,55000 KRW
1000 MKD24.005,10000 KRW
2000 MKD48.010,20000 KRW
5000 MKD120.025,50000 KRW
10000 MKD240.051,00000 KRW