Convert KRW to LRD at the real exchange rate
500 South Korean wons to Liberian dollars
|1 KRW to LRD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1420
|0.1436
|Low
|0.1394
|0.1388
|Average
|0.1404
|0.1411
|Change
|0.36%
|-1.09%
1 KRW to LRD stats
The performance of KRW to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1420 and a 30 day low of 0.1394. This means the 30 day average was 0.1404. The change for KRW to LRD was 0.36.
The performance of KRW to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1436 and a 90 day low of 0.1388. This means the 90 day average was 0.1411. The change for KRW to LRD was -1.09.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Liberian Dollar
|1 KRW
|0,14064 LRD
|5 KRW
|0,70318 LRD
|10 KRW
|1,40635 LRD
|20 KRW
|2,81270 LRD
|50 KRW
|7,03175 LRD
|100 KRW
|14,06350 LRD
|250 KRW
|35,15875 LRD
|500 KRW
|70,31750 LRD
|1000 KRW
|140,63500 LRD
|2000 KRW
|281,27000 LRD
|5000 KRW
|703,17500 LRD
|10000 KRW
|1.406,35000 LRD
|20000 KRW
|2.812,70000 LRD
|30000 KRW
|4.219,05000 LRD
|40000 KRW
|5.625,40000 LRD
|50000 KRW
|7.031,75000 LRD
|Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / South Korean Won
|1 LRD
|7,11062 KRW
|5 LRD
|35,55310 KRW
|10 LRD
|71,10620 KRW
|20 LRD
|142,21240 KRW
|50 LRD
|355,53100 KRW
|100 LRD
|711,06200 KRW
|250 LRD
|1.777,65500 KRW
|500 LRD
|3.555,31000 KRW
|1000 LRD
|7.110,62000 KRW
|2000 LRD
|14.221,24000 KRW
|5000 LRD
|35.553,10000 KRW
|10000 LRD
|71.106,20000 KRW