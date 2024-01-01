Convert KRW to IDR at the real exchange rate

5,000 South Korean wons to Indonesian rupiahs

5,000 krw
59,280 idr

₩1.000 KRW = Rp11.86 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.904811.9048
Low11.734911.4126
Average11.822611.7696
Change0.91%1.18%
1 KRW to IDR stats

The performance of KRW to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.9048 and a 30 day low of 11.7349. This means the 30 day average was 11.8226. The change for KRW to IDR was 0.91.

The performance of KRW to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.9048 and a 90 day low of 11.4126. This means the 90 day average was 11.7696. The change for KRW to IDR was 1.18.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Indonesian Rupiah
1 KRW11,85600 IDR
5 KRW59,28000 IDR
10 KRW118,56000 IDR
20 KRW237,12000 IDR
50 KRW592,80000 IDR
100 KRW1.185,60000 IDR
250 KRW2.964,00000 IDR
500 KRW5.928,00000 IDR
1000 KRW11.856,00000 IDR
2000 KRW23.712,00000 IDR
5000 KRW59.280,00000 IDR
10000 KRW118.560,00000 IDR
20000 KRW237.120,00000 IDR
30000 KRW355.680,00000 IDR
40000 KRW474.240,00000 IDR
50000 KRW592.800,00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / South Korean Won
1 IDR0,08435 KRW
5 IDR0,42173 KRW
10 IDR0,84346 KRW
20 IDR1,68691 KRW
50 IDR4,21728 KRW
100 IDR8,43456 KRW
250 IDR21,08640 KRW
500 IDR42,17280 KRW
1000 IDR84,34560 KRW
2000 IDR168,69120 KRW
5000 IDR421,72800 KRW
10000 IDR843,45600 KRW