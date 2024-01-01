Convert KRW to GMD at the real exchange rate

5 South Korean wons to Gambian dalasis

5 krw
0.24 gmd

₩1.000 KRW = D0.04895 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to GMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04980.0504
Low0.04860.0486
Average0.04910.0495
Change-0.52%-2.14%
1 KRW to GMD stats

The performance of KRW to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0498 and a 30 day low of 0.0486. This means the 30 day average was 0.0491. The change for KRW to GMD was -0.52.

The performance of KRW to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0504 and a 90 day low of 0.0486. This means the 90 day average was 0.0495. The change for KRW to GMD was -2.14.

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Gambian Dalasi
1 KRW0,04895 GMD
5 KRW0,24473 GMD
10 KRW0,48947 GMD
20 KRW0,97893 GMD
50 KRW2,44734 GMD
100 KRW4,89467 GMD
250 KRW12,23668 GMD
500 KRW24,47335 GMD
1000 KRW48,94670 GMD
2000 KRW97,89340 GMD
5000 KRW244,73350 GMD
10000 KRW489,46700 GMD
20000 KRW978,93400 GMD
30000 KRW1.468,40100 GMD
40000 KRW1.957,86800 GMD
50000 KRW2.447,33500 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / South Korean Won
1 GMD20,43040 KRW
5 GMD102,15200 KRW
10 GMD204,30400 KRW
20 GMD408,60800 KRW
50 GMD1.021,52000 KRW
100 GMD2.043,04000 KRW
250 GMD5.107,60000 KRW
500 GMD10.215,20000 KRW
1000 GMD20.430,40000 KRW
2000 GMD40.860,80000 KRW
5000 GMD102.152,00000 KRW
10000 GMD204.304,00000 KRW