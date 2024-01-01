Convert KRW to DZD at the real exchange rate

2,000 South Korean wons to Algerian dinars

2,000 krw
194.94 dzd

₩1.000 KRW = دج0.09747 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09830.0998
Low0.09660.0966
Average0.09740.0981
Change0.15%-1.76%
1 KRW to DZD stats

The performance of KRW to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0983 and a 30 day low of 0.0966. This means the 30 day average was 0.0974. The change for KRW to DZD was 0.15.

The performance of KRW to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0998 and a 90 day low of 0.0966. This means the 90 day average was 0.0981. The change for KRW to DZD was -1.76.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Algerian Dinar
1 KRW0,09747 DZD
5 KRW0,48736 DZD
10 KRW0,97472 DZD
20 KRW1,94945 DZD
50 KRW4,87362 DZD
100 KRW9,74724 DZD
250 KRW24,36810 DZD
500 KRW48,73620 DZD
1000 KRW97,47240 DZD
2000 KRW194,94480 DZD
5000 KRW487,36200 DZD
10000 KRW974,72400 DZD
20000 KRW1.949,44800 DZD
30000 KRW2.924,17200 DZD
40000 KRW3.898,89600 DZD
50000 KRW4.873,62000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / South Korean Won
1 DZD10,25930 KRW
5 DZD51,29650 KRW
10 DZD102,59300 KRW
20 DZD205,18600 KRW
50 DZD512,96500 KRW
100 DZD1.025,93000 KRW
250 DZD2.564,82500 KRW
500 DZD5.129,65000 KRW
1000 DZD10.259,30000 KRW
2000 DZD20.518,60000 KRW
5000 DZD51.296,50000 KRW
10000 DZD102.593,00000 KRW