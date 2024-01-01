5 South Korean wons to Colombian pesos
Convert KRW to COP at the real exchange rate
|1 KRW to COP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|3.0112
|3.0112
|Low
|2.7977
|2.7857
|Average
|2.9316
|2.8642
|Change
|7.42%
|5.44%
1 KRW to COP stats
The performance of KRW to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.0112 and a 30 day low of 2.7977. This means the 30 day average was 2.9316. The change for KRW to COP was 7.42.
The performance of KRW to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.0112 and a 90 day low of 2.7857. This means the 90 day average was 2.8642. The change for KRW to COP was 5.44.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Colombian Peso
|1 KRW
|3,00526 COP
|5 KRW
|15,02630 COP
|10 KRW
|30,05260 COP
|20 KRW
|60,10520 COP
|50 KRW
|150,26300 COP
|100 KRW
|300,52600 COP
|250 KRW
|751,31500 COP
|500 KRW
|1.502,63000 COP
|1000 KRW
|3.005,26000 COP
|2000 KRW
|6.010,52000 COP
|5000 KRW
|15.026,30000 COP
|10000 KRW
|30.052,60000 COP
|20000 KRW
|60.105,20000 COP
|30000 KRW
|90.157,80000 COP
|40000 KRW
|120.210,40000 COP
|50000 KRW
|150.263,00000 COP