Convert KRW to BYN at the real exchange rate

500 South Korean wons to Belarusian rubles

500 krw
1.18 byn

₩1.000 KRW = Br0.002368 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KRW to BYNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00240.0024
Low0.00230.0023
Average0.00240.0024
Change0.14%-1.66%
View full history

1 KRW to BYN stats

The performance of KRW to BYN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0024 and a 30 day low of 0.0023. This means the 30 day average was 0.0024. The change for KRW to BYN was 0.14.

The performance of KRW to BYN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0024 and a 90 day low of 0.0023. This means the 90 day average was 0.0024. The change for KRW to BYN was -1.66.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Belarusian Ruble
1 KRW0,00237 BYN
5 KRW0,01184 BYN
10 KRW0,02368 BYN
20 KRW0,04736 BYN
50 KRW0,11839 BYN
100 KRW0,23678 BYN
250 KRW0,59194 BYN
500 KRW1,18389 BYN
1000 KRW2,36777 BYN
2000 KRW4,73554 BYN
5000 KRW11,83885 BYN
10000 KRW23,67770 BYN
20000 KRW47,35540 BYN
30000 KRW71,03310 BYN
40000 KRW94,71080 BYN
50000 KRW118,38850 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / South Korean Won
1 BYN422,33700 KRW
5 BYN2.111,68500 KRW
10 BYN4.223,37000 KRW
20 BYN8.446,74000 KRW
50 BYN21.116,85000 KRW
100 BYN42.233,70000 KRW
250 BYN105.584,25000 KRW
500 BYN211.168,50000 KRW
1000 BYN422.337,00000 KRW
2000 BYN844.674,00000 KRW
5000 BYN2.111.685,00000 KRW
10000 BYN4.223.370,00000 KRW