Convert KRW to BSD at the real exchange rate

2,000 South Korean wons to Bahamian dollars

2,000 krw
1.45 bsd

₩1.000 KRW = B$0.0007240 BSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KRW to BSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00070.0007
Low0.00070.0007
Average0.00070.0007
Change0.14%-1.82%
View full history

1 KRW to BSD stats

The performance of KRW to BSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0007 and a 30 day low of 0.0007. This means the 30 day average was 0.0007. The change for KRW to BSD was 0.14.

The performance of KRW to BSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0007 and a 90 day low of 0.0007. This means the 90 day average was 0.0007. The change for KRW to BSD was -1.82.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Bahamian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to BSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Bahamian Dollar
1 KRW0,00072 BSD
5 KRW0,00362 BSD
10 KRW0,00724 BSD
20 KRW0,01448 BSD
50 KRW0,03620 BSD
100 KRW0,07240 BSD
250 KRW0,18101 BSD
500 KRW0,36201 BSD
1000 KRW0,72403 BSD
2000 KRW1,44806 BSD
5000 KRW3,62015 BSD
10000 KRW7,24029 BSD
20000 KRW14,48058 BSD
30000 KRW21,72087 BSD
40000 KRW28,96116 BSD
50000 KRW36,20145 BSD
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / South Korean Won
1 BSD1.381,16000 KRW
5 BSD6.905,80000 KRW
10 BSD13.811,60000 KRW
20 BSD27.623,20000 KRW
50 BSD69.058,00000 KRW
100 BSD138.116,00000 KRW
250 BSD345.290,00000 KRW
500 BSD690.580,00000 KRW
1000 BSD1.381.160,00000 KRW
2000 BSD2.762.320,00000 KRW
5000 BSD6.905.800,00000 KRW
10000 BSD13.811.600,00000 KRW