₩1.000 KRW = лв0.001322 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00130.0013
Low0.00130.0013
Average0.00130.0013
Change1.39%-1.61%
1 KRW to BGN stats

The performance of KRW to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0013 and a 30 day low of 0.0013. This means the 30 day average was 0.0013. The change for KRW to BGN was 1.39.

The performance of KRW to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0013 and a 90 day low of 0.0013. This means the 90 day average was 0.0013. The change for KRW to BGN was -1.61.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Bulgarian Lev
1 KRW0,00132 BGN
5 KRW0,00661 BGN
10 KRW0,01322 BGN
20 KRW0,02644 BGN
50 KRW0,06609 BGN
100 KRW0,13218 BGN
250 KRW0,33044 BGN
500 KRW0,66088 BGN
1000 KRW1,32175 BGN
2000 KRW2,64350 BGN
5000 KRW6,60875 BGN
10000 KRW13,21750 BGN
20000 KRW26,43500 BGN
30000 KRW39,65250 BGN
40000 KRW52,87000 BGN
50000 KRW66,08750 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / South Korean Won
1 BGN756,57200 KRW
5 BGN3.782,86000 KRW
10 BGN7.565,72000 KRW
20 BGN15.131,44000 KRW
50 BGN37.828,60000 KRW
100 BGN75.657,20000 KRW
250 BGN189.143,00000 KRW
500 BGN378.286,00000 KRW
1000 BGN756.572,00000 KRW
2000 BGN1.513.144,00000 KRW
5000 BGN3.782.860,00000 KRW
10000 BGN7.565.720,00000 KRW