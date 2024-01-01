Comorian francs to Zambian kwacha today

1,000 kmf
52.73 zmw

CF1.000 KMF = ZK0.05273 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KMF to ZMWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05830.0600
Low0.05270.0527
Average0.05670.0568
Change-7.95%-3.41%
1 KMF to ZMW stats

The performance of KMF to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0583 and a 30 day low of 0.0527. This means the 30 day average was 0.0567. The change for KMF to ZMW was -7.95.

The performance of KMF to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0600 and a 90 day low of 0.0527. This means the 90 day average was 0.0568. The change for KMF to ZMW was -3.41.

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8471.07189.3091.4661.6060.96319.63
1 GBP1.1811.265105.4111.731.8961.13623.169
1 USD0.9330.791183.3621.3681.4990.89918.323
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.22

How to convert Comorian francs to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

