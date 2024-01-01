Convert KMF to XPF at the real exchange rate

100 Comorian francs to CFP francs

100 kmf
24 xpf

CF1.000 KMF = ₣0.2425 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KMF to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.24360.2439
Low0.24080.2408
Average0.24200.2425
Change-0.07%0.17%
1 KMF to XPF stats

The performance of KMF to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2436 and a 30 day low of 0.2408. This means the 30 day average was 0.2420. The change for KMF to XPF was -0.07.

The performance of KMF to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2439 and a 90 day low of 0.2408. This means the 90 day average was 0.2425. The change for KMF to XPF was 0.17.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8471.07189.3091.4661.6060.96319.63
1 GBP1.1811.265105.4111.731.8961.13623.169
1 USD0.9330.791183.3621.3681.4990.89918.323
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.22

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / CFP Franc
1 KMF0,24246 XPF
5 KMF1,21232 XPF
10 KMF2,42463 XPF
20 KMF4,84926 XPF
50 KMF12,12315 XPF
100 KMF24,24630 XPF
250 KMF60,61575 XPF
500 KMF121,23150 XPF
1000 KMF242,46300 XPF
2000 KMF484,92600 XPF
5000 KMF1.212,31500 XPF
10000 KMF2.424,63000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Comorian Franc
1 XPF4,12434 KMF
5 XPF20,62170 KMF
10 XPF41,24340 KMF
20 XPF82,48680 KMF
50 XPF206,21700 KMF
100 XPF412,43400 KMF
250 XPF1.031,08500 KMF
500 XPF2.062,17000 KMF
1000 XPF4.124,34000 KMF
2000 XPF8.248,68000 KMF
5000 XPF20.621,70000 KMF
10000 XPF41.243,40000 KMF