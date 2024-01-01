Convert KMF to VND at the real exchange rate

1 Comorian franc to Vietnamese dongs

1 kmf
55 vnd

CF1.000 KMF = ₫55.43 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KMF to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High56.384256.3842
Low55.275654.1193
Average55.666255.4735
Change-1.23%2.43%
View full history

1 KMF to VND stats

The performance of KMF to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 56.3842 and a 30 day low of 55.2756. This means the 30 day average was 55.6662. The change for KMF to VND was -1.23.

The performance of KMF to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 56.3842 and a 90 day low of 54.1193. This means the 90 day average was 55.4735. The change for KMF to VND was 2.43.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8471.07189.3091.4661.6060.96319.63
1 GBP1.1811.265105.4111.731.8961.13623.169
1 USD0.9330.791183.3621.3681.4990.89918.323
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.22

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian franc

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Vietnamese Dong
1 KMF55,43370 VND
5 KMF277,16850 VND
10 KMF554,33700 VND
20 KMF1.108,67400 VND
50 KMF2.771,68500 VND
100 KMF5.543,37000 VND
250 KMF13.858,42500 VND
500 KMF27.716,85000 VND
1000 KMF55.433,70000 VND
2000 KMF110.867,40000 VND
5000 KMF277.168,50000 VND
10000 KMF554.337,00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Comorian Franc
1000 VND18,03960 KMF
2000 VND36,07920 KMF
5000 VND90,19800 KMF
10000 VND180,39600 KMF
20000 VND360,79200 KMF
50000 VND901,98000 KMF
100000 VND1.803,96000 KMF
200000 VND3.607,92000 KMF
500000 VND9.019,80000 KMF
1000000 VND18.039,60000 KMF
2000000 VND36.079,20000 KMF
5000000 VND90.198,00000 KMF