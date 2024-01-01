Convert VND to KMF at the real exchange rate

5,000 Vietnamese dongs to Comorian francs

5,000 vnd
90 kmf

₫1.000 VND = CF0.01801 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:00
Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5080.9311.3511,375.461.37436.761157.08
1 AUD0.66310.6180.896912.4110.91224.385104.199
1 EUR1.0741.61911.4511,477.041.47639.475168.68
1 SGD0.741.1160.68911,018.071.01727.209116.265

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Comorian Franc
1000 VND18,00990 KMF
2000 VND36,01980 KMF
5000 VND90,04950 KMF
10000 VND180,09900 KMF
20000 VND360,19800 KMF
50000 VND900,49500 KMF
100000 VND1.800,99000 KMF
200000 VND3.601,98000 KMF
500000 VND9.004,95000 KMF
1000000 VND18.009,90000 KMF
2000000 VND36.019,80000 KMF
5000000 VND90.049,50000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Vietnamese Dong
1 KMF55,52490 VND
5 KMF277,62450 VND
10 KMF555,24900 VND
20 KMF1.110,49800 VND
50 KMF2.776,24500 VND
100 KMF5.552,49000 VND
250 KMF13.881,22500 VND
500 KMF27.762,45000 VND
1000 KMF55.524,90000 VND
2000 KMF111.049,80000 VND
5000 KMF277.624,50000 VND
10000 KMF555.249,00000 VND