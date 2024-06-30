Comorian franc to Ugandan shillings Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Comorian franc to Ugandan shillings history summary. This is the Comorian franc (KMF) to Ugandan shillings (UGX) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of KMF and UGX historical data from 30-06-2019 to 30-06-2024.
Comorian franc to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Comorian franc to Ugandan shillings is currently 8,078 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Comorian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.848% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Comorian franc to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 8,160 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 8,038 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -0.754% decrease in value.
How to convert Comorian francs to Ugandan shillings
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
