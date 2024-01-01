Convert KMF to SGD at the real exchange rate

250 Comorian francs to Singapore dollars

250 kmf
0.74 sgd

CF1.000 KMF = S$0.002953 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KMF to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00300.0030
Low0.00290.0029
Average0.00300.0030
Change-0.89%0.03%
1 KMF to SGD stats

The performance of KMF to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0030 and a 30 day low of 0.0029. This means the 30 day average was 0.0030. The change for KMF to SGD was -0.89.

The performance of KMF to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0030 and a 90 day low of 0.0029. This means the 90 day average was 0.0030. The change for KMF to SGD was 0.03.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Singapore Dollar
1 KMF0,00295 SGD
5 KMF0,01477 SGD
10 KMF0,02953 SGD
20 KMF0,05906 SGD
50 KMF0,14766 SGD
100 KMF0,29531 SGD
250 KMF0,73828 SGD
500 KMF1,47656 SGD
1000 KMF2,95312 SGD
2000 KMF5,90624 SGD
5000 KMF14,76560 SGD
10000 KMF29,53120 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Comorian Franc
1 SGD338,62500 KMF
5 SGD1.693,12500 KMF
10 SGD3.386,25000 KMF
20 SGD6.772,50000 KMF
50 SGD16.931,25000 KMF
100 SGD33.862,50000 KMF
250 SGD84.656,25000 KMF
500 SGD169.312,50000 KMF
1000 SGD338.625,00000 KMF
2000 SGD677.250,00000 KMF
5000 SGD1.693.125,00000 KMF
10000 SGD3.386.250,00000 KMF