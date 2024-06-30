Comorian franc to Mongolian tugriks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Comorian franc to Mongolian tugriks is currently 7,353 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Comorian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.218% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Comorian franc to Mongolian tugriks has fluctuated between a high of 7,403 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 7,330 on 27-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-06-2024, with a 0.497% increase in value.