Comorian franc to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Comorian franc to Malagasy ariaries is currently 9,738 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Comorian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.319% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Comorian franc to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 9,803 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 9,699 on 27-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.484% decrease in value.