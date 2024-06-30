Comorian franc to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Comorian franc to South Korean wons is currently 3,008 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Comorian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.367% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Comorian franc to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 3,032 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 2,996 on 28-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a -0.249% decrease in value.