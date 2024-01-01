Convert KMF to JPY at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.10000 Comorian francs to Japanese yen

10,000 kmf
3,504 jpy

CF1.000 KMF = ¥0.3504 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KMF to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.35040.3504
Low0.34240.3308
Average0.34570.3412
Change1.00%5.91%
1 KMF to JPY stats

The performance of KMF to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3504 and a 30 day low of 0.3424. This means the 30 day average was 0.3457. The change for KMF to JPY was 1.00.

The performance of KMF to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3504 and a 90 day low of 0.3308. This means the 90 day average was 0.3412. The change for KMF to JPY was 5.91.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8471.07189.3091.4661.6060.96319.63
1 GBP1.1811.265105.4111.731.8961.13623.169
1 USD0.9330.791183.3621.3681.4990.89918.323
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.22

How to convert Comorian francs to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian francs

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Japanese Yen
1 KMF0,35036 JPY
5 KMF1,75178 JPY
10 KMF3,50355 JPY
20 KMF7,00710 JPY
50 KMF17,51775 JPY
100 KMF35,03550 JPY
250 KMF87,58875 JPY
500 KMF175,17750 JPY
1000 KMF350,35500 JPY
2000 KMF700,71000 JPY
5000 KMF1.751,77500 JPY
10000 KMF3.503,55000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Comorian Franc
100 JPY285,42500 KMF
1000 JPY2.854,25000 KMF
1500 JPY4.281,37500 KMF
2000 JPY5.708,50000 KMF
3000 JPY8.562,75000 KMF
5000 JPY14.271,25000 KMF
5400 JPY15.412,95000 KMF
10000 JPY28.542,50000 KMF
15000 JPY42.813,75000 KMF
20000 JPY57.085,00000 KMF
25000 JPY71.356,25000 KMF
30000 JPY85.627,50000 KMF