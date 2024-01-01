Convert KMF to GHS at the real exchange rate

250 Comorian francs to Ghanaian cedis

250 kmf
7.93 ghs

CF1.000 KMF = GH¢0.03171 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KMF to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03170.0317
Low0.03100.0280
Average0.03120.0299
Change2.04%12.98%
View full history

1 KMF to GHS stats

The performance of KMF to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0317 and a 30 day low of 0.0310. This means the 30 day average was 0.0312. The change for KMF to GHS was 2.04.

The performance of KMF to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0317 and a 90 day low of 0.0280. This means the 90 day average was 0.0299. The change for KMF to GHS was 12.98.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8471.07189.3091.4661.6060.96319.63
1 GBP1.1811.265105.4111.731.8961.13623.169
1 USD0.9330.791183.3621.3681.4990.89918.323
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.22

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian francs

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Ghanaian Cedi
1 KMF0,03171 GHS
5 KMF0,15854 GHS
10 KMF0,31708 GHS
20 KMF0,63416 GHS
50 KMF1,58539 GHS
100 KMF3,17079 GHS
250 KMF7,92698 GHS
500 KMF15,85395 GHS
1000 KMF31,70790 GHS
2000 KMF63,41580 GHS
5000 KMF158,53950 GHS
10000 KMF317,07900 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Comorian Franc
1 GHS31,53790 KMF
5 GHS157,68950 KMF
10 GHS315,37900 KMF
20 GHS630,75800 KMF
50 GHS1.576,89500 KMF
100 GHS3.153,79000 KMF
250 GHS7.884,47500 KMF
500 GHS15.768,95000 KMF
1000 GHS31.537,90000 KMF
2000 GHS63.075,80000 KMF
5000 GHS157.689,50000 KMF
10000 GHS315.379,00000 KMF