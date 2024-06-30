Comorian franc to Ghanaian cedis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Comorian franc to Ghanaian cedis is currently 0,032 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Comorian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 1.308% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Comorian franc to Ghanaian cedis has fluctuated between a high of 0,032 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 0,031 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.346% increase in value.