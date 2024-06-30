Comorian franc to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Comorian franc to Colombian pesos is currently 9,039 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Comorian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.285% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Comorian franc to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 9,086 on 27-06-2024 and a low of 8,849 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.828% decrease in value.