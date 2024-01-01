50 Comorian francs to Canadian dollars

Convert KMF to CAD at the real exchange rate

50 kmf
0.15 cad

CF1.000 KMF = C$0.002979 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KMF to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00300.0030
Low0.00300.0030
Average0.00300.0030
Change-0.88%0.54%
View full history

1 KMF to CAD stats

The performance of KMF to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0030 and a 30 day low of 0.0030. This means the 30 day average was 0.0030. The change for KMF to CAD was -0.88.

The performance of KMF to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0030 and a 90 day low of 0.0030. This means the 90 day average was 0.0030. The change for KMF to CAD was 0.54.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8471.07189.3091.4661.6060.96319.63
1 GBP1.1811.265105.4111.731.8961.13623.169
1 USD0.9330.791183.3621.3681.4990.89918.323
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.22

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian francs

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Canadian Dollar
1 KMF0,00298 CAD
5 KMF0,01489 CAD
10 KMF0,02979 CAD
20 KMF0,05958 CAD
50 KMF0,14895 CAD
100 KMF0,29789 CAD
250 KMF0,74473 CAD
500 KMF1,48947 CAD
1000 KMF2,97893 CAD
2000 KMF5,95786 CAD
5000 KMF14,89465 CAD
10000 KMF29,78930 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Comorian Franc
1 CAD335,69100 KMF
5 CAD1.678,45500 KMF
10 CAD3.356,91000 KMF
20 CAD6.713,82000 KMF
50 CAD16.784,55000 KMF
100 CAD33.569,10000 KMF
250 CAD83.922,75000 KMF
500 CAD167.845,50000 KMF
1000 CAD335.691,00000 KMF
2000 CAD671.382,00000 KMF
5000 CAD1.678.455,00000 KMF
10000 CAD3.356.910,00000 KMF