5,000 Comorian francs to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert KMF to BTN at the real exchange rate

5,000 kmf
907.19 btn

CF1.000 KMF = Nu.0.1814 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KMF to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.18500.1850
Low0.18140.1803
Average0.18260.1825
Change-1.39%-0.25%
1 KMF to BTN stats

The performance of KMF to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1850 and a 30 day low of 0.1814. This means the 30 day average was 0.1826. The change for KMF to BTN was -1.39.

The performance of KMF to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1850 and a 90 day low of 0.1803. This means the 90 day average was 0.1825. The change for KMF to BTN was -0.25.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8471.07189.3091.4661.6060.96319.63
1 GBP1.1811.265105.4111.731.8961.13623.169
1 USD0.9330.791183.3621.3681.4990.89918.323
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.22

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KMF0,18144 BTN
5 KMF0,90719 BTN
10 KMF1,81438 BTN
20 KMF3,62876 BTN
50 KMF9,07190 BTN
100 KMF18,14380 BTN
250 KMF45,35950 BTN
500 KMF90,71900 BTN
1000 KMF181,43800 BTN
2000 KMF362,87600 BTN
5000 KMF907,19000 BTN
10000 KMF1.814,38000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Comorian Franc
1 BTN5,51152 KMF
5 BTN27,55760 KMF
10 BTN55,11520 KMF
20 BTN110,23040 KMF
50 BTN275,57600 KMF
100 BTN551,15200 KMF
250 BTN1.377,88000 KMF
500 BTN2.755,76000 KMF
1000 BTN5.511,52000 KMF
2000 BTN11.023,04000 KMF
5000 BTN27.557,60000 KMF
10000 BTN55.115,20000 KMF