10000 Cambodian riels to Ugandan shillings

10,000 khr
9,023 ugx

៛1.000 KHR = Ush0.9023 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:49
1 KHR to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.93140.9600
Low0.89910.8991
Average0.91330.9284
Change-3.08%-6.01%
1 KHR to UGX stats

The performance of KHR to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9314 and a 30 day low of 0.8991. This means the 30 day average was 0.9133. The change for KHR to UGX was -3.08.

The performance of KHR to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9600 and a 90 day low of 0.8991. This means the 90 day average was 0.9284. The change for KHR to UGX was -6.01.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Ugandan Shilling
1 KHR0,90234 UGX
5 KHR4,51170 UGX
10 KHR9,02340 UGX
20 KHR18,04680 UGX
50 KHR45,11700 UGX
100 KHR90,23400 UGX
250 KHR225,58500 UGX
500 KHR451,17000 UGX
1000 KHR902,34000 UGX
2000 KHR1.804,68000 UGX
5000 KHR4.511,70000 UGX
10000 KHR9.023,40000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Cambodian Riel
1 UGX1,10823 KHR
5 UGX5,54115 KHR
10 UGX11,08230 KHR
20 UGX22,16460 KHR
50 UGX55,41150 KHR
100 UGX110,82300 KHR
250 UGX277,05750 KHR
500 UGX554,11500 KHR
1000 UGX1.108,23000 KHR
2000 UGX2.216,46000 KHR
5000 UGX5.541,15000 KHR
10000 UGX11.082,30000 KHR