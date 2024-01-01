Convert UGX to KHR at the real exchange rate

1 Ugandan shilling to Cambodian riels

1 ugx
1.10 khr

Ush1.000 UGX = ៛1.104 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:23
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Cambodian Riel
1 UGX1,10370 KHR
5 UGX5,51850 KHR
10 UGX11,03700 KHR
20 UGX22,07400 KHR
50 UGX55,18500 KHR
100 UGX110,37000 KHR
250 UGX275,92500 KHR
500 UGX551,85000 KHR
1000 UGX1.103,70000 KHR
2000 UGX2.207,40000 KHR
5000 UGX5.518,50000 KHR
10000 UGX11.037,00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Ugandan Shilling
1 KHR0,90604 UGX
5 KHR4,53022 UGX
10 KHR9,06044 UGX
20 KHR18,12088 UGX
50 KHR45,30220 UGX
100 KHR90,60440 UGX
250 KHR226,51100 UGX
500 KHR453,02200 UGX
1000 KHR906,04400 UGX
2000 KHR1.812,08800 UGX
5000 KHR4.530,22000 UGX
10000 KHR9.060,44000 UGX