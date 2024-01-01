2,000 Cambodian riels to Tanzanian shillings

Convert KHR to TZS at the real exchange rate

2,000 khr
1,281.93 tzs

៛1.000 KHR = tzs0.6410 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KHR to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.64100.6410
Low0.63340.6326
Average0.63620.6360
Change1.00%1.08%
View full history

1 KHR to TZS stats

The performance of KHR to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6410 and a 30 day low of 0.6334. This means the 30 day average was 0.6362. The change for KHR to TZS was 1.00.

The performance of KHR to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6410 and a 90 day low of 0.6326. This means the 90 day average was 0.6360. The change for KHR to TZS was 1.08.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3681.4990.9337.26723.37183.3620.791
1 CAD0.73111.0960.6825.31317.08660.9410.578
1 AUD0.6670.91210.6234.84715.58855.6020.527
1 EUR1.0711.4661.60617.78625.0489.3090.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riels

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Tanzanian Shilling
1 KHR0,64096 TZS
5 KHR3,20482 TZS
10 KHR6,40963 TZS
20 KHR12,81926 TZS
50 KHR32,04815 TZS
100 KHR64,09630 TZS
250 KHR160,24075 TZS
500 KHR320,48150 TZS
1000 KHR640,96300 TZS
2000 KHR1.281,92600 TZS
5000 KHR3.204,81500 TZS
10000 KHR6.409,63000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Cambodian Riel
1 TZS1,56015 KHR
5 TZS7,80075 KHR
10 TZS15,60150 KHR
20 TZS31,20300 KHR
50 TZS78,00750 KHR
100 TZS156,01500 KHR
250 TZS390,03750 KHR
500 TZS780,07500 KHR
1000 TZS1.560,15000 KHR
2000 TZS3.120,30000 KHR
5000 TZS7.800,75000 KHR
10000 TZS15.601,50000 KHR