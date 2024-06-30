Cambodian riel to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cambodian riel to Tanzanian shillings is currently 0,641 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cambodian riel has remained relatively stable, with a 0.654% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cambodian riel to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 0,642 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 0,637 on 23-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a 0.287% increase in value.