Cambodian riel to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cambodian riel to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 5,504 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cambodian riel has remained relatively stable, with a 0.665% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cambodian riel to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 5,514 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 5,468 on 23-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.589% increase in value.